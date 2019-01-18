Share:

Karachi - Rangers on Thursday arrested two alleged robbers for killing a citizen and injuring another over resistance on robbery last month in Karachi.

According to Rangers spokesperson, a special team of the Rangers was constituted to arrest the suspects and on a tip-off, they conducted a raid in in Korangi and arrested a suspect, namely Shaikh Hanif alias Dada. On the identifation of the arrested suspect, his companion namely Shehroz was also nabbed from the neighborhood.

The spokesperson said that the suspects during initial course of interrogation confessed their involvement in killing the citizen. the motorcycle and snatched cell phones were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

A citizen, namely Qasim was killed and another, namely Omar was wounded over offering resistance on a robbing bid in Korangi area on December 22.

Two criminals held

The police Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspected criminals after encounter in Lyari.

According to police officials, the exchange of fire with the criminals took place in Shah Baig Lane within the limits of Baghdadi police station.

The police conducted a raid at hideout of the suspects who opened fire on the law enforcers on which they retaliated and arrested two criminals involved in attempt to murder, street crimes and drug peddling case. The suspects arrested identified as 20-year old Aftab Baloch alias Appu and 22-year old Danish Baloch who were later shifted to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment under police custody.

The police also claimed to have recovered a Kalashnikov and a pistol from their possession. The police said that suspects were affiliated with the Sheraz Zikri group of Lyari gangsters and were also involved in extortion activities in Lyari neighborhood.

Separately, Mehmoodabad police arrested two suspects – Atiq Majeed and Raees – in injured condition after an exchange of fire. The police said that the suspects were wanted in several cases of street crimes and drug peddling, adding that weapons and drugs were also recovered from their possession.

9 suspects arrested

Rangers on Thursday arrested nine suspects including three political workers during separate raids in different parts of the city on Thursday.

As per Rangers spokesperson, three men—Naseem Akhtar alias Naseem Hashmi, Habibullah and Haider—affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London were busted during a raid conducted in Super Market area. They were involved in various cases of robberies, street crimes and drug peddling.

Separately, five more suspects were arrested in targeted operations conducted in Baldia Town, Ittehad Town and Saeedabad . The suspects arrested were later identified as Amir Ali, Allah Dino alias Nanu, Babar Ali, Riaz alias Nazu and Abdul Sattar alias Pappu.

The paramilitary force said the arrested suspects were involved in various cases of robberies and street crimes in the city. The illegal weapons, ammunitions and drugs were also recvovred from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

In yet another action, the Rangers arrested the robber red-handed and foiled a robbing bid in Landhi No. 6. According to Rangers spokesperson, the armed robbers were trying to loot the citizens in and after getting the information, the Rangers personnel rushed to the scene arrested a suspect Imran along with a pistol, however another robber managed to escape from the scene. Two citizens also sustained minor injuries and were taken to nearby private hospital for medical treatment. The spokesperson further said that the Rangers troops were trying to arrest the fleeing suspects.