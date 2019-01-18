Share:

FAISALABAD/SARGODHA/RAJANPUR/KASUR/SHEIKHUPURA - Nine persons including three women and as many minor children were killed in different incidents of violence and road accidents on Thursday.

In Faisalabad, two persons were killed and seven others suffered injuries in separate incidents. According to Rescue 1122, two motorcycles were collided with each other due to thick fog near dry port on Jhumra Road. Meantime, a dumper truck ran over all the three motorcyclists. As a result, one was killed on the spot while other two were shifted to Allied Hospital in precarious condition.

In another incident, a 70-year-old Abdul Hafeez, r/o Abuzar Colony, was burnt to death in auto spare parts shop in Jarranwala. He was asleep in the shop when fire broke out. The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.

In another road accident, four persons identified as Zakir, Javed, Fahad, and Riaz were injured in a pile-up involving a motorcycle, a rickshaw, and a van in dense fog on Samundri Road near Salooni Jhall.

Meanwhile, some unknown persons shot and injured a student Abdullah s/o Arshad, 12, when he was entering his private school near Adda Sohal and was rushed to Allied Hospital.

In Sargodha, two persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Saddr Jhal Chakian police limits. The police said that one Nooran Bibi (35) resident of Chak 92/NB was allegedly tortured to death by shopkeepers Abbas and Habib over a minor dispute.

In another incident, some unknown armed accused gunned down a motorcyclist Waqar Ahmed (25) of Dhudhi Colony and threw his body near a rest house. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after post-mortem.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

In Rajanpur, two minor schoolchildren were killed after being run over by a trailer on western bypass near Indus Highway in Jampur City’s Khawaja Wala suburbs on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, five-year old Wahab, s/o Pir Bakhsh Lashari, and seven-year-old Rubab, d/o Naveed Ahmed Lashari, were trying to cross western bypass road that approaches Indus highway through suburbs of Jampur City. A speeding trailer, LOT-3005, hit the school kids killing them on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Jampur. DSP Jampur circle Ashiq Hussain Khosa said that driver escaped from the scene after the incident. Investigation was underway.

In Kasur, a seven-year-old girl died after a container filled with hot water fell on her in Jaguwala. She had been shifted to hospital but she could not survive.

In Sheikhupura, a speeding prison van crushed two women to death on Lahore Road near Jahangir Town. According to details, a van carrying prisoners from Ferozewala court was the way to district jail in the city. Near Jahangir Town, the vehicle hit two women crossing the road. Resultantly, they were injured and rushed to DHQ hospital where they died. They were identified as Perveen Bibi and Khursheed Bibi.

CITIZENS ROBBED OF CASH, VALUABLES

Robbers and thieves deprived citizens of valuables in separate incidents in Sargodha district on Thursday. Police sources said that the criminals struck village Miana Bhatti, Satellite Town, Block 1, Old Civil Lines in Sargodha, Chak 6/NB, Muazzamabad village, and Dera Sultan, and took away cash and valuables. Some of the victims were Ansar Mehmood, Zeeshan, Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman, Asad Altaf, Faisal, and Nasrullah Kkan. They were deprived of cash and valuables worth Rs2 million. Some of them lost three motorcycles and three cattle heads worth Rs850,000. Cases were registered at respective police stations.

In Kasur, four dacoits robbed Nasir and his family of four tola gold ornaments, Rs30,000, and two cell phones near Pattoki Bypass. In another incident, four dacoits snatched Rs250,000 cash and other valuables from Ajmal Saeed in Raja Jang area. Police were investigating.

In Toba Tek Singh, three dacoits looted a grocery shop and his adjacent house in Chak 248/GB Malri near Gojra. Three gunmen arrived on a motorcycle at the shop of Asif. They held him and a customer hostage and took them into the house where they also made hostage the entire family. They then collected cash, mobile phones and gold ornaments worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and fled.