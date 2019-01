Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Friday issued written judgment in the Asghar Khan case.

The top court in its written judgment stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could not satisfy the court over the matter of closing Asghar Khan case. The top court said FIA director general had informed the court that the department has certain limitations and on the basis of these limitations the case should be closed.

The written judgment further stated that there are some flaws and doubts in the investigation and the circle of investigation should be expended. The court said Asghar Khan Family had also filed a plea against closure of the case. The court directed the FIA director general to submit their reply on the plea within a week.