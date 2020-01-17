Share:

ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has digitalised its existing system, in order to facilitate the people applying for online admission, particularly at the post-graduate level.

According to the Director Admissions on Friday, the up-dated system helps handling the admission forms in a quick and efficient manner.

While maintaining the prevailing practices, accepting the forms through post offices, the online facility has also been extended to expedite the entire admissions process for various academic programs.

As per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the online system has been made students friendly.

The university’s regional offices across the country have been directed to guide and help the aspiring students for online admission. Computer and internet facility has also been made available for this purpose.

The university has opened its first-phase of admissions this week for the Semester Spring 2020 for which online applications will be encouraged.

Academic programmes being offered in the first-phase include Matric, F.A. MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

Meanwhile, the university has set-up points for sale of admission forms here at its main campus and 51 regional offices and more than 100 coordinating centres across the country.

The admission forms of all the offered programmes have also been placed at the university’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.

Addresses and phone numbers of regional campuses and coordinating offices of the university could be obtained from the university’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.