Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday appreciated China’s support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue saying China has always stood by Pakistan on issues of core national interest.

Talking to Ambassador of China Yao Jing who called on him here on Friday, Dr. Alvi said that friendship between China and Pakistan had stood the test of time.

Describing the existing cooperation between Pakistan and China on CPEC projects as exemplary, the President said this mega project will play an important role in further cementing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The President expressed his optimism that the CPEC, a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, will help Pakistan to tap its full potential in the domains of energy, industry and infrastructure.