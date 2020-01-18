Share:

LAHORE - The 19th meeting of the Standing Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat on Friday. Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Social Welfare Raja Basharat chaired the meeting while Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Chief Secretary Azam Salman, senior member Board of Revenue and the secretaries of the respective departments also attended the meeting. The committee gave go-ahead to the proposal to amend rules regarding gas transmission network in Punjab, agreeing with the proposed amendment of sugar mills to improve payment method for sugarcane growers in Punjab. The committee during its proceedings allowed the project for the establishment of the Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar Institute of Cardiology in Dera Ghazi Khan. The committee allowed to amend the Disabled Persons Employment and Rehabilitation Ordinance 1981 for replacing the term “disabled person “with” persons with disability” in accordance with international laws. The proposal to give more powers to the regional directors of the Social Welfare Department was also approved. The committee directed the secretary P&D to brief the cabinet on the proposed Punjab Social Protection policy and then presented it before the Standing Committee on Law. Under the Punjab Special Premises (Preservation) Ordinance 1985, the reconstitution of the Committee and proposal for amendment in Rule 12 and 59 of the Punjab Procurement Rules 2014 was approved too.