Saturday | January 18, 2020
Latest
11:01 PM | January 17, 2020
'Pakistan will not join any war in the region': FM Qureshi tells President Rouhani, US Secretary Pompeo
10:36 PM | January 17, 2020
Pakistani journalists oppose raid on Turkish news agency office in Egypt: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ)
10:06 PM | January 17, 2020
'Libya Conference' gains utmost traction: World powers, major regional players assure participation in Berlin on Jan 19
9:30 PM | January 17, 2020
'Decided to retire from International Cricket after World Twenty20' : Hafeez
9:00 PM | January 17, 2020
Air Marshal Leghari appointed as Vice Chief of Air Staff: Pakistan Air Force Spokesperson
8:03 PM | January 17, 2020
Punjab Food Authourity seizes 80,000 kg rotten chocolate
7:12 PM | January 17, 2020
CFWIJ organizes discussion about fake news in Karachi
7:10 PM | January 17, 2020
PM Imran Khan writes letter to Shahbaz Sharif for 'meaningful negotiation' on CEC
6:29 PM | January 17, 2020
Pakistani Prime Minister to attend SCO meeting: Indian Minister for External Affairs
5:40 PM | January 17, 2020
Pakistan ready for plebiscite in Kashmir: PM Imran Khan
5:01 PM | January 17, 2020
ECP suspends membership of lawmakers failing to submit assets information
3:34 PM | January 17, 2020
Israeli forces attack Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa
3:15 PM | January 17, 2020
Pakistan Navy ships usher new era of cooperation among Pakistan, African nations
2:25 PM | January 17, 2020
China registers lowest economic growth in 29 years
2:19 PM | January 17, 2020
Govt sends show-cause notices to officials benefited from BISP
1:36 PM | January 17, 2020
AC grants permanent exemption to Shehbaz Sharif from hearings
1:13 PM | January 17, 2020
AC extends Hamza Shahbaz's judicial remand till January 31
12:31 PM | January 17, 2020
BHC grants pre-arrest bail to Senator Sarfaraz Bugti in abduction case
12:06 PM | January 17, 2020
FM Qureshi discusses matters of mutual interests with US Senators
11:47 AM | January 17, 2020
Govt likely to appoint Amir Ahmed Shaikh as new IGP Sindh
Share:
Top Stories
3:47 PM | January 16, 2020
ECP suspends membership of several parliamentarians
1:43 PM | January 16, 2020
PEMRA bans talkshow from private news channel for 60 days
1:06 PM | January 16, 2020
India's threatening moves could spin Kashmir situation out of control: FM
11:14 AM | January 16, 2020
Musharraf challenges special court verdict in SC
