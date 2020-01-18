The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the Bangladeshi 15-man squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The Bangladeshi tigers will play three Twenty20 matches in Lahore from January 24-27.
Opener Tamim Iqbal has returned to join the squad after he didn't play any match in the home series played against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe and also missed a tour in India. Mosaddek Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam and Abu Hider have been dropped from the squad.
The wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has declined to visit Pakistan for the forthcoming series due to security concerns.
Bangladesh T20I squad
Mahmudullah (captain)
Tamim Iqbal
Soumya Sarkar
Naim Sheikh,
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Liton Kumer Das
MD Mithun
Afif Hossain Dhrubo
Mahedi Hasan
Aminul Islam Biplob
Mustafizur Rahman
Shafiul Islam
Al-Amin Hossain
Rubel Hossain
Hasan Mahmud