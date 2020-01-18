Share:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday announced the Bangladeshi 15-man squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The Bangladeshi tigers will play three Twenty20 matches in Lahore from January 24-27.

Opener Tamim Iqbal has returned to join the squad after he didn't play any match in the home series played against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe and also missed a tour in India. Mosaddek Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam and Abu Hider have been dropped from the squad.

The wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has declined to visit Pakistan for the forthcoming series due to security concerns.

Bangladesh T20I squad

Mahmudullah (captain)

Tamim Iqbal

Soumya Sarkar

Naim Sheikh,

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Liton Kumer Das

MD Mithun

Afif Hossain Dhrubo

Mahedi Hasan

Aminul Islam Biplob

Mustafizur Rahman

Shafiul Islam

Al-Amin Hossain

Rubel Hossain

Hasan Mahmud