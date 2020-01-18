Share:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this month announced that they would step back from their roles as public members of the royal family and the attendant royal duties. After the announcement, the couple said that they would move out of England.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to move to Canada. The UK-based media have highlighted a detail that could be an issue for the former royal pair - despite departing Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry and Markle must nonetheless always be protected by state-funded security teams.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier agreed to pay at least half of the $1.3 million in estimated annual security costs, according to The Hill.

A survey released earlier this week, however, showed that a majority of Canadians were not ready to take an additional tax burden to provide security for Queen Elizabeth's grandson and his American wife.

At least 73 percent of Canadian citizens do not want their government to pay for any security costs during the royal couple’s stay in Canada, according to the Angus Reid Forum pollster, cited by The Hill.

1,154 Canadian adults were reportedly asked if, as taxpayers, they would be willing to pay for all, part, or none of the security costs. Only 22 percent said they would be willing to pay for all or part of the costs, according to the media report.