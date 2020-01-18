Share:

beijing - China on Friday emphasized that the UN Security Council should play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue in the light of new developments.

Giving a categorical and detailed statement on issue of Kashmir, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said here at the regular news briefing that China’s position on the issue of Kashmir is consistent and clear.

“It is a dispute left over from history and should be resolved properly and peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

At the request of Pakistan, the UNSC reviewed the issue of Kashmir and heard a briefing by the UN Secretariat and other sides on January 15.

Members of the Security Council are concerned about the current situation in Kashmir, and call for observance of the UN Charter and international law, and peaceful resolution of disputes through political dialogue.

They believe relevant parties should remain restrained and deescalate the tension.

The spokesperson stressed that the issue relating to India and Pakistan has all along been on the agenda of the UNSC, and the Security Council should continue to pay attention to Kashmir in light of new developments.

“The review at the Security Council will help ease the situation in the region and properly resolve the issue. As a permanent member of the Security Council, China will continue to play a constructive role in upholding regional peace and stability.

India should give serious consideration and positive response to the request of UNSC members,“ he added.

Commenting on a recent statement of Russian ambassador to India about Kashmir, the spokesperson further said, the Security Council reviewed the issue of Kashmir, during which the majority of the UNSC members expressed concerns over the current situation in Kashmir.

They also called on relevant parties to remain restrained and seek early deescalation while stressing the need to peacefully resolve disputes through political means such as dialogue. He believed Russia’s position has been fully reflected in the discussion as an important member of the UNSC.

The spokesperson reiterated that the issue of India and Pakistan has all along been on the agenda of the UNSC. It is only natural for the Security Council to pay attention to Kashmir in light of new developments. A UN military observer mission remains in Kashmir.

China has been calling on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, step up dialogue and enhance mutual trust to deescalate the situation as soon as possible.

At the same time, as a responsible major country, China has been in close communication with both India and Pakistan and stands ready to play a constructive role.