BEIJING-: The China-Italy year of culture and tourism is scheduled to kick off on Jan. 21 in Rome, China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Wednesday.

Over 100 events will be held during the one-year activity, covering areas of performing arts, visual arts, cultural heritage, tourism and creative design, according to the ministry. A forum on tourism cooperation will be held by the two sides, the ministry said, adding that a Terracotta Warriors exhibition will also be jointly held.

The China-Italy year of culture and tourism is the first time for the two countries to hold a large-scale activity focusing on the integration of culture and tourism, said ZhengHao, an official with the ministry. A closing ceremony of the activity will be held at the end of the year in Beijing. The year 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Italy.