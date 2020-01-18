Share:

China continued to be the leading country in terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan during the first half of the current fiscal year from July to December 2019, said the State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday.

According to a report released by the country's central bank, China retained its top position with a total investment of 501 million U.S. dollars during the said period.

Inflows of the FDI into Pakistan from China dropped over the last few quarters, but the Chinese investment jumped to 336.4 million U.S. dollars in December 2019.

Pakistan's Minister of Planning, Development and Reform Asad Umar said last month that the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring billions of dollars as foreign investment, especially from China, for industrialization, agriculture and socio-economic development in Pakistan.

Norway appeared as the second leading investor in Pakistan with an investment of 318.5 million U.S. dollars during July-December 2019 followed by Malta that invested 111.1 million U.S. dollars during the said period.

The data revealed that the overall net FDI into Pakistan increased by 68.3 percent to 1.341 billion U.S. dollars during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to 796.8 million U.S. dollars in the same period of the last fiscal year, said the central bank.