Non-bailable warrants of arrest for TV anchorperson Mubashir Luqman were issued by an additional district and sessions Judge in a criminal complaint filed by Anwar Aziz (father of ex-Minister Daniyal Aziz). The court was moved through a petition against the usage of slanderous language from the side of Mubashir Luqman .

The court also issued arrest warrants for Luqman’s guarantor Rehan Ishfaq as Luqman despite being on pre-arrest bail in this matter tended to remained absent in three consecutive court hearings.

Aziz had filed a criminal complaint against anchorperson seeking action against him under the Pakistan Penal Code after Luqman passed slanderous remarks during live broadcast against the personal life of Aziz in 2016.

The judge issued arrest warrants for him as well as against his guarantor in order to punish Luqman who remained absent for three consecutive dates.