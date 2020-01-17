Karachi-With his warm, mature voice and potent stage presence, Danyal Zafar, the younger brother of musician-actor Ali Zafar has released his second track titled ‘So Long, Goodbye’ from his album ‘Blue Butterfly’.

READ MORE: 'Pakistan will not join any war in the region': FM Qureshi tells President Rouhani, US Secretary Pompeo

Produced by Danyal himself, ‘So Long, Goodbye’ showcases his versatility not just as an Artist, but also as a Producer. Reflecting on adding the Qawwali portion to the track, Danyal aims to create a fusion like never before, since this is one of the first times we have seen a hip-hop/R&B track featuring a tradition Qawwali.

Talking to this scribe, Danyal said: “I just let out everything on paper about what I felt when I was betrayed. The track followed through. But what really got to me was the transitions in the track. How it goes from being an upbeat R&B track, to a chill Hip-Hop switch followed by a surprise bang of a traditional Eastern Qawwali to make it grand and wrap it up.”

He added: “Though I’ve said goodbye, we conveyed the girl’s perspective through the qawwali. Nothing was planned about this track though, I didn’t know it was going to be split into three phases, I just did what felt right. The tempo-shift ‘felt right’. Hassan Badshah, a producer/composer was listening to me mix the track while he was on the harmonium behind me and he suddenly came up with this Eastern composition which I fell in love with.”