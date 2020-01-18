Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (r) Muhammad Usman on Friday directed development wing to start work on formulation of policy regarding donation of medical equipment to the hospitals. “In absence of a donation policy, donors usually donate machinery to hospitals in their areas of choice”, he said, adding, the policy would help resolving issue of lack of machinery at DHQ and THQ hospitals in far flung areas. “We need a policy to maintain a balance. Additional machinery would be given to hospitals where needed. Better use of resources will help lessening burden on national exchequer,” he said.