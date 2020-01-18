Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah on Friday said that a strategy had been adopted to eliminate the menace of narcotics addiction from the province. Addressing a meeting with representatives of social organizations here at his office, the minister said rehabilitation centers would be established in three big cities including Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi for the rehabilitation of addict persons. He said the use of narcotics in education institutes and jails would be curbed by making all possible efforts. He said it was need of the hour to create awareness about the disadvantages of drugs and in this regard an awareness campaign would be launched at every level. The minister said Ulema and civil societies should come forward to play their role for the eradication of narcotics from the society.