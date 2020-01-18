Share:

LAHORE - PTI’s central Punjab President Ejaz Ch Friday called for making the Lumbardari system in rural areas more effective to solve peoples’ problems at their door steps. Addressing an oath taking ceremony of party office bearers at Kasur, the PTI leader asked the Punjab government to hold a convention of all Lumbardars to prepare them for their new assignments. He said government should take advice from all the stakeholders to make this centuries-old system more effective to cope with the new situation. He stressed that Lumbardari system should continue till its replacement by a new and system. Talking about the local government system, Ejaz Ch said that local representatives should be empowered under Article 140 of the Constitution. He said corruption was rampant at the lower level and only a powerful system could set the things right. He also stressed upon the new party office bearers to strengthen the party and strive for ameliorating the lot of common man.