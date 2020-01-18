Share:

KARACHI - A three-day International Conference on Applied Research in Business, Management and Economics will be held from January 20, 2020 till January 22, 2020, at Greenwich University, Karachi. Research papers by academicians, scholars, businessmen and industrialists and people from corporate sector will present papers on various topics. Panel discussions, moderated by specialist, will be held in various sessions. Prominent speaker from Malaysia Professor Dr Raja Rasiah and professors from Bulgaria and UAE will present their research papers. Vice Chancellor of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Layari, Dr Akhtar Baloch, Dean Social Sciences, Hamdard University, Asad Larik and Dr Imamuddin Khoso, IBA, University of Sindh, Jamshoro will be the guest of honours. Diplomats, educationists, businessmen and students will be attending the conference.