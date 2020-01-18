Share:

Karachi - Two members of a gang, including a woman, who were allegedly involved in abduction of newborns baby, have been arrested by police after a raid in Orangi Town, Karachi.

According to media reports, SSP west said that police conducted a raid near government hospital and arrested 2 member of gang who were involved in abduction of newborn baby.

SSP Fidda Hussain told that 2 persons including a woman were arrested during raid while they were trying to kidnap newborn baby. Accused confessed that they kidnapped newborns baby from Qatar hospital while more investigation is underway from accused about other members of the gang, SSP stated.