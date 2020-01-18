Share:

LAHORE - A number of affectees of Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society on Friday reached the Lahore NAB headquarters to get their grievances redressed.

According to a spokesman, Director General NAB also called owners of the Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society on the spot after listening to complaints. During the hearing, affectees brought forth complaints of delay in completion of construction work along with usage of substandard material in construction of houses and flats.

They also alleged that administration was allegedly presenting baseless and fabricated details to NAB Lahore.

The DG said that the owners of Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society had promised to develop and deliver all flats, plots and houses to affectees till December 2019 but failed to do so. He directed the owners of society to settle all issues and ensure their presence at the site from 11:00am to 01:00pm on a daily basis.

The NAB Investigation Officer was also directed to sit with administration for early rectification of the pending issues.