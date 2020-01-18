Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) has directed its members to submit an affidavit of having belief in Prophet Muhammad as the final Prophet of God. The association took this decision in its cabinet meeting held under the IBA president Malik Muhammad Zafar Khokhar Advocate. The IBA cabinet said in the meeting that in the light of general body meeting of IBA held on December 6, 2019, all the members of IBA are requested to submit declaration of religion for the implementation of IBA amended rules 2019.

It added that in case of Muslim bar member, he should submit an affidavit expressing his belief in finality of Prophethood before January 31, 2020.

The IBA further said that if members failed to do, their membership would be suspended and in this connection, a list would be displayed on the notice board.