Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sprung into action against profiteering amidst complaints of massive price-hike wave in the city as has been the case with other parts of the country.

The officials concerned carried out surprise checking of outlets especially dealing in eatables and imposed fine on the violators. Assistant Commissioner (Rural) inspected the vegetable/fruit shops and restaurants in entire Rawat Bazaar. According to the details, a total of 28 shops were inspected and a fine of Rs35,000 was imposed collectively on the profiteers.

Similarly, AC Secretariat carried out price checking in Bhara Kahu area. Prices of essential commodities including fruits, vegetables and flour were monitored and the violators were penalised on the spot as per law. A total of 25 shops were checked and the official found 10 shopkeepers violating the law who were imposed a fine of Rs30,000 collectively.

AC (Industrial Area) inspected 27 outlets at Peshawar More in sector G-9 and imposed a fine of Rs81,000 on the violators collectively.

The ICT Administration had launched a mobile application to control profiteering in the federal capital. Through the mobile App “Durust Daam,” citizens of Islamabad are able to know updated prices of essential commodities like poultry, vegetables, fruits and other items. The App has also enabled the citizens to register complaint against shopkeepers violating the listed prices.