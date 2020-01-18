Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has termed the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan threatening to the government to quit from the Cabinet as drama adding that politics is being done taking name of Karachiites as Amir Khan has destroyed Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Mustafa Kamal talked to media outside a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court and said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was the last person left from MQM who has been sidelined.

He said that the MQM-P will not quit the government as its leaders are linked with the corruption adding that files have been prepared regarding the entire corruption done in the metropolis in the hands of the MQM-P and they all will be sent to jail as they quit the government.

The PSP Chief also claimed that Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui is being replaced by Aminul Haque as the party is divided into groups. The PSP leader urged Prime Minister Imran Khan that he should not come under pressure from MQM-P which is nothing without the government.