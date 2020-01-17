Share:

NEW DELHI-Amjad Khan’s upcoming directorial ‘Gul Makai’ tells the story of Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. He says he has been getting many death threats but he never felt like dropping the project.

Khan agrees that the story of Malala is known to all but he is sure that few people know about her life before she was shot by the Taliban in 2012.

“This film portrays her earlier life and the spine-chilling incidents that she experienced when she was living in Swat,” Khan told Indian Daily. The UN had organised a “Gul Makai” screening in London about a year ago.

“It was overwhelming to see the biggies giving a standing ovation. They liked it so much that even during interval, no one left his or her seat. Each and every woman was crying.

“Even though Malala’s father was watching the film for the second time, he couldn’t console himself. He said ‘you made our nightmares come alive again,” recalled the director.

What was Malala’s reaction? “She tightened her jaws and her fists, and continuously tapped one of her feet,” Khan shared. The film is set to hit the screens on January 31. He feels it’s the right time for a theatrical release.

“At present people need inspirations, especially women. This film is all about being courageous and determined during the worst situation of life. Fear is like an elastic band. You keep stretching and it keeps expanding. And this film is not only about a girl who has won the title from the UN as the most inspirational figure of decade but also a story of a father, a mother, a teacher, a soldier. Every person can relate to the story,” said Khan.