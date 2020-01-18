Share:

LAHORE - Mishaal Malik has urged the world to play due role for ending Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir before it was too late.

Speaking at ‘Meet the Press’ program of Lahore Press Club on Friday, wife of Yasin Malik said that Delhi has abolished all fundamental rights of Muslim population in the held Kashmir. “Occupation forces are torturing, killing and forcing innocent citizens out of the valley. World should intervene before it is too late”, she said.

Flanked by her daughter, Mishaal Malik said that life of her husband was in danger who had now been shifted to the death cell in Tihar Jail. She said nobody was allowed to meet him in the jail for more than a year. She said that even lawyers were not getting access Yasin Malik. She urged Pakistan government to raise the issue on a higher level and help out the Kashmiri Muslims and secure release of her seriously ill husband. She also warned that extremist RSS in India was now having the nuclear command button, posing a serious threat to entire world. She warned of serious humanitarian crises as the extremist Hindu groups were bent upon wiping out Muslims from the region. She said that it was real face of greater India. She expressed satisfaction over voices of liberation coming from every nook and corner of India, threatening the Indian union to break up. She said the Indian society was on the verge of a civil war as all the minorities were feeling serious threats to their existence and fundamental rights. She said that jungle law prevailed in the Indian held Kashmir and it was time the world must take the Kashmir issue seriously to save millions of innocent civilians and adopt a permanent policy for the region.