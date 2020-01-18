Share:

ISLAMABAD - The model criminal trial courts across the country have continued expeditious dispensation of justice and these courts on disposed of total 464 cases related to murder and narcotics across the country.

In this connection, office of Director General (DG) Monitoring and Evaluation Cell Islamabad on Friday issued a performance report of these courts by terming their performance as exemplary.

The total 182 model criminal trial courts decided total 75 cases of murder and narcotics cases across the country by announcing the verdicts in 19 murder cases and 56 narcotics cases. These courts also recorded the statements of total 624 witnesses.

According to the details, in Punjab, the model courts decided a total two cases of murder and 31 narcotics cases, in Islamabad one murder case was decided, in Sindh 7 murder cases and 12 narcotics cases were disposed of, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decisions were announced in 5 narcotics cases while in Balochistan one case of narcotics and one case of murder were decided.

The performance report said that two convicts were sentenced capital punishment and eight others were convicted for life imprisonment while other 21 criminals were awarded a total of more than 23 years imprisonment.

The courts also imposed fine on these convicts to the tune of 1,698,000 rupees.

Similarly, 125 civil appellate model courts were established across the country and these courts disposed of total 186 applications related to civil, family and rent matters while model magistrate courts decided 203 cases and recorded statements of 405 witnesses. These courts awarded a total 25 years imprisonment to 90 culprits.

The report said, “The process of immediate hearing continues in the model courts and old cases are being heard on daily basis. The cooperation of lawyers in quick hearing and verdict of the cases has been exemplary and the masses have lauded the performance of model courts by terming the fast hearing of cases a very big change.”