ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Human Rights has conducted a child labour survey after 23 years. An official said that it was great achievement of Ministry to start a survey after long years. He said that it was started on 25th March, 2019 and the survey will be completed in December 2020.

He said that the children will be given quality education and will be given family environment.

He also said that during the last year the child awareness campaign on child labour and protection was also launched.

He said that during the last year, MoHR also conducted research on street children of Katachi Abadis for education.

He said that Ministry was working hard for the rights of street children so that they can be a good citizen.