ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it had no information about the indictment of five individuals by the US authorities for alleged export of items to entities from Pakistan on the US Department of Commerce Entity List.

In a statement issued here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said: “We have seen reports about the indictment of 5 individuals alleged to have exported items to some Pakistani entities on the US Department of Commerce Entity List.”

She added: “We have received no official information from the US and are trying to ascertain the facts. The identities of the individuals have not been shared with us. There has been no effort to verify any facts from us.”

The spokesperson said Pakistan was still awaiting details but there had been instances in the past when restrictions were placed on Pakistani entities on mere suspicion.

“In many cases denials have been made based on ‘catch-all’ provisions for items which were not even on any control lists and were intended for purely peaceful uses and socio-economic development,” she maintained.

Pakistan has genuine socio-economic development needs involving utilisation of equipment, items and technologies, some of which might also be dual-use technologies, she added.