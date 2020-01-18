Share:

LAHORE - Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Parveen has said that launching of journal for nurses would add a new chapter in medical education.

In a statement issued on Friday, she said that the journal would help nursing students getting benefits from the experience of seniors and leading consultants.

Kausar Parveen hoped that the initiative would promote culture of research and desire for further improving qualification and skills. She was all praise for Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI)/Lahore General Hospital Prof Sardar Mohammad Alfreed Zafar for taking the initiative for the nursing community.

“The journal will have a profound impact on nursing education. Importance of research in the field of medicine cannot be overlooked and this journal will play key role”, she said.

Controller Nursing Sajida Zahoor said that prior to the establishment of LGH Nursing School, level of education for nurses was limited to diplomas. Now the nurses were doing post graduation and even PhD. She hoped that the journal would be published regularly and it would also be available online.