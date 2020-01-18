Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Rana Tanvir Hussain on Friday said that the committee will soon examine audit report of Utility Stores Corporation.

During the briefing from the Auditor General of Pakistan on the Annual Finance Accounts of the Government for year 2017-18, the Chairman PAC remarked though Shahbaz Sharif had been barred from discussing the audit reports of PML-N government yet the paras of that time were still pending. He asked PAC Directorate to inquire from the concerned ministries that when they will start internal audit. The Chairman directed the members to chalk out a strategy to clear the backlog and make it a practice to review current audit reports for streamlining the overall system.

MNA Khawaja Asif said that if all ministries and Auditor General official enhanced their cooperation and liaison, then pending audit paras could be settled without delay. Auditor General Javaid Jehangir informed the committee that a new system of chief internal audit officer in every ministry is being introduced to help resolve petty issues at the level of ministries.

Senator Shibli Fraz said that corruption cannot be rooted out from the system, until vigorous punishment for guilty and appreciation for good people is introduced. Khawaja Asif said that it seemed inappropriate to refer every second case to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The PAC Chairman said that members had been advised to refer such matters to the main PAC which may forward the matter to the concerned agency after thorough examination. Khawaja Asif said being a senior member of PAC, he had the experience that the committee could only examine minor and petty issues.

Briefing on the financial accounts of 2017-18, the Director General Federal Audit told the committee that total budget of 2017-18 was Rs. 27 trillion, but Rs. 37 trillion were spent in the financial year. He said 90 percent of the total budget was spent in debt payment which showed that the budget estimation was inaccurate. He said Rs. 3.64 trillion was spent extra and no supplementary grant was approved from the parliament. The Secretary Finance said supplementary grants were used only in emergency and during the 7 months of current financial year, no supplementary grant was requested from the government.