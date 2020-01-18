Share:

China has successfully lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty, which is a great achievement without parallel in history, and Pakistan is learning from China's experience, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said.

"Pakistan has learnt three things (from China): better health for its people, better education for its people and then equal opportunities to be provided to the people," the president said here Friday in an interview with the Chinese media.

That whoever is sick should be taken care of is the basis of poverty alleviation while good education and equal opportunities of participation will accelerate social development toward prosperity, and Pakistan is learning from China in terms of meeting the basic life needs of people and providing vocational training for the youth, Alvi said.

Talking about the Pakistan-China friendship, Alvi said there is no limit to the development of the good relations, and besides the smooth cooperation between the Pakistani and Chinese governments, there is a friendship between the two peoples which is itself unique. "If you go out and talk to people in Pakistan on the streets, you will find China as the top ranking friend of Pakistan."

Both Pakistan and China attach great importance to "morality and justice" in their exchanges and the China-Pakistan friendship is such an example, he noted.

The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative has given a roadmap for economic cooperation globally, said the president, adding that China invests in Pakistan with no strings attached, and relevant projects which have benefited Pakistan regarding infrastructure and energy, will bring a bigger change to the country in terms of socio-economic development.

The Belt and Road Initiative, proposed by China in 2013, refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, aims at building trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe, Africa and beyond.

The implementation of the protocol of the second phase of the free trade agreement between Pakistan and China will increase the trade volume between the two countries, which means "there is more cooperation at every level" and Pakistan is also learning from China in the field of special economic zones, the president said.

The cooperation between Pakistan and China is without strings and is solely for the purpose of peace, economic growth and prosperity of the people, which the world can learn from, he added.