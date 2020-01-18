Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced ticket prices for the upcoming international matches against Bangladesh. To enable the cricket fans to pack the Gaddafi Stadium and enjoy the three T20Is between the Asian neighbours on January 24, 25 and 27, the PCB has reduced the ticket prices from the Sri Lanka series, said PCB spokesman here on Friday. "The AH Kardar, Rajas’, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures have been reduced from PKR1,500 to PKR1,000, Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures have been reduced from PKR3,000 to PKR2,000, while Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Enclosures have been reduced from PKR5,000 to PKR4,000,” he added. "The prices for the Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazar, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Abdul Qadir, Saeed Ahmed and Sarfaraz Nawaz Enclosures have been retained at PKR500,” he said. For the 7-11 February Test in Rawalpindi, tickets for Azhar Mahmood, Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar and Javed Miandad have been fixed at PKR100, while tickets for Meeran Buksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat have been retained at PKR50. He said ticket prices for the 3 April ODI and 5-9 April Test, both in Karachi, along with the dates of the tickets sales for the Rawalpindi Test, will be announced in due course. The tickets will be online through www.yayvo.com Online Shopping in Pakistan with Best Prices & Discounts | Yayvo.com Online Shopping in Pakistan with amazing discounts at yayvo.com. Find everything of your choice with the best shopping experience and fast delivery. www.yayvo.com from 18 January at 10am, while physical tickets can be purchased from the TCS Express Centres from 21 January from 9am onwards. The T20Is will start at 2.30pm PST.