LAHORE - Punjab Education Foundation Managing Director Shamim Asif on Friday reviewed the arrangements of quality assurance test at the centre. During his visit to the PEF centre, he checked the record of students from various schools and reviewed the sitting arrangements. The MD expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the assurance test and said all resources should be utilized for conducting the assurance test in best environment. On the occasion, he also met with the schools’ owners and inquired about their recommendations. Monitoring Department Deputy Director Tauseef Ahmad and others were also present on this occasion.