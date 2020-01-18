Share:

ISLAMABAD - A major development on Friday in the appointment of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) CEC took place after Prime Minister Imran Khan in his letter to Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif suggested three new names for the post of CEC.

According to the sources the letter was written by the PM on January 15 to the opposition leader.

The three names that were sent by PM Imran Khan to opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif included three retired federal secretaries Sikandar Sultan, Fazal Abbas Maken and Jameel Ahmad.

According to the reliable sources in the PML-N, the party senior leadership has informed the president of PML-N and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif about the letter of PM Imran Khan.

The prime minister in his letter has stated that he was writing to Shehbaz so that some fruitful consensus could be held on the issue of CEC appointment.

The premier has further stated that he had written to the opposition leader so that to get the pending issue of the appointment of CEC resolved as soon as possible.

While talking to The Nation on the issue, a leader of the opposition party and member of the Parliamentary Committee said that the ruling party had suggested new names after they removed the name of Baber Yaqoob but they had not fulfilled the constitutional formalities to send the opposition a draft of new names.

The leader further said that they came to know about the PM’s letter to opposition leader through media, adding that they would now hold meeting to have consensus over the new names of the government side.

Responding to a question, the leader said that things were likely to be resolved in next meeting going to be held on Monday.

On the other hand, the leader of the JUI-F and member of the committee Shahida Akhtar Ali said that the only issue yet to be resolved was the appointment of CEC.

She further revealed that the government and opposition had agreed on the name of Nisar Durrani for the post of the ECP member from Sindh and the name of Shah Mehmood Jatoi from Balochistan.

According to her, the government has accepted the nominees of opposition for the posts of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan and opposition will choose the name for CEC from the government’s suggested list.