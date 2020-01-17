Share:

Rawalpindi-Race Course police have rounded up a notorious gangster Arshad Zaman alias Langra and seized illegal weapon from his possession, informed sources on Friday.

Another accomplice was also held by the police, they said.

Police also registered a case against the accused and produced him before a court of law obtaining two-day of physical remand, they said.

A police spokesman also confirmed that Race Course police, following orders of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, nabbed the notorious goon Arshad Langra on charges of possessing illegal Kalashnikov. He said a robbery case was also lodged against Langra with PS Race Course.

On the other hand, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement, also appreciated the efforts of SP Syed Ali and SHO PS Race Course for arresting Langra during a clamping down against hardcore criminals operating terror gangs in the city.

It may be noted that Aeshad Langra was arrested for the third time by Rawalpindi police and is accused of being involved in multiple killings, attempted murders, kidnapping for ransom, grabbing public land, house robberies, dacoities, spreading terror on social media and heading a criminal gang.

Earlier, Langra had escaped from custody of Naseerabad Police in recent past leading to suspension of several police officers.

The Rawalpindi’s most wanted man, described by the police and authorities as the kingpin and head of lethal criminal gang, is so elusive that he has never been convicted of a major crime. In fact, the authorities are helpless in initiating legal action against him.

“Well the government, police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are well aware about the criminal activities of Arshad Langra but none of them is mustering courage to bring him and his other gang members to a logical end,” said a senior police officer while talking to The Nation on a request not to be named in the story. He said police always arrest him in such minor cases that he managed to obtain hails from court of law.

He said the government and other law enforcement agencies should evolve a comprehensive strategy to tackle goons like Arshad Langra who is posing threats not only to public but also to national security.

SP Syed Ali, during an interaction with The Nation, claimed police investigators would produce ample proofs against criminal Langra to get him punished as per law for his involvement in a series of crimes.

Meanwhile, RA Bazaar Police, following orders of SP Syed Ali, held three dacoits and seized weapons from their possession.

The dacoits committed a dacoity at two shops in Mughal Abad and looted money, they said.

Police also seized a motorcycle and pistols from their possession, he said.