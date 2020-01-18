Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee weakened by Re0.10 and traded at Rs154.56 on Friday against the last day's trading of Rs154.66, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs154.45 and Rs155.15 respectively. The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs0.53 and was traded at Rs172.02 against the last closing of Rs172.55. The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.40 whereas the decrease of Re0.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs201.86 as compared to last closing of Rs201.91. Exchange rate of the UAE Dirham decreased by 02 paisas to close at Rs42.08 while that of Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisas to close at Rs41.19.