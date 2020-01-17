Share:

LAHORE-The upcoming film ZindagiTamasha by Sarmad Khoosat may have become the first Pakistani fiction to win big in South Korea but its trailer has received a lot of criticism in Pakistan. Sarmad has now written an open letter regarding the film to be released on 24th Jan to PM Imran Khan.

Taking to twitter, the filmmaker penned a lengthy note and said: “24th of January was set as the release date. However, a ‘complaint’ was registered against the writer, the producer and myself, based on assumptions made from the two and a half minute long trailer,” he wrote. He continued saying: “As a law-abiding citizen and with full conviction that there is nothing offensive or malicious in the film, in response I submitted the film for another review to the censor board. It was cleared once again with a few cuts to appease the complainants. I launched the promotional campaign and now, just a week before the film’s release, another attempt is being made by the some group to stop the release of the film and this time they are hell-bent on using pressurising tactics.”

He concluded saying: “I am bringing this to your notice not just because my team and I are being bullied and pressurised but also because this series of episodes undermines a state institution like the Central Board of Film Censors and strips it of its authority and stature. The space for rational and artistic thinking and expression must not be annexed by a few troublemakers for their political ends but I fear this is what will happen if we buckle under this time. Sincerely, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat.”