FAISALABAD - Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the district administration has inaugurated second online home delivery service center for provision of fruits and vegetables on government fixed rates to people. This service center has been inaugurated at corner of D-ground by the MPA Latif Nazar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and PTI leader Riaz Kamoka. The district administration has launched ‘Drust Dam App’ and provided contact number 0330-4505382 and 0330-4505383 for placing orders. The motorbike riders will supply fresh fruits and vegetable to citizens at their door steps. The areas included Peoples colony-I, II, Rachna town, Madina town, Khayaban colony, Rasool park, Dhuddiwala East, Akbar colony, Shadman colony, Sattelite town, Darul Ihsan colony and Kareem town.

Free lancing workshop held

The Department of Public Administration of Government College Women University held a ‘Free lancing workshop’ for students here Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq presided over the function while faculty members and students participated.

Dr Rubina said students could get best opportunities of employment by utilizing their abilities sitting at their homes through free lancing.

“We can also play our role in national and economic development by offering our services online through free lancing instead of searching jobs in offices”, she added