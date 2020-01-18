Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Friday unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the statement of Indian General Bipin Rawat that “young Kashmiris should be kept into de-radicalization camps.”

The committee that met under the chair of Senator Rehman A Malik strongly condemned the ongoing brutalities of Indian forces in the Occupied Kashmir and the anti-Muslim mindset of the Indian government.

The chairman committee said that Indian army officer and leader of BJP Maj General (R) SP Sinha had earlier justified the rapes of Kashmiri women in IOK and now the Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was justifying crimes against innocent Kashmiri children.

Senator Rehman Malik moved the resolution which was unanimously adopted by the members. “The committee strongly condemns the statement of Indian General Bipin Rawat wherein he has stated that Kashmiri children be put into de-radicalization camps. This is another human rights violation to shift and restrict the innocent Kashmiri children in isolated camps as part of cleansing of Muslim population after scraping the special status of Kashmir.”

The chairman said that statement of Rawat clearly reflected the extremist mentality of RSS. “Instead of the innocent Kashmiri children, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet and its army generals should be put into de-radicalization camps as the RSS has radicalized them,” he said.

The meeting also unanimously approved the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2020 after detailed deliberations. The bill was also discussed in Thursday’s meeting of the committee and deferred for Friday for further debate on it. It has discussed all the factors and aspects related to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to meet the requirements of international anti-money laundering watchdog.

The meeting showed its reservations on certain clauses of the bill as Senators Javed Abbasi and Talha Mahmood proposed some amendments in it while Senators Sardar Shafiq Tareen and Ms Kalsoom Parveen endorsed the draft law.

PTI Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem, however, proposed that the bill should be passed in view of the requirements of FATF body as the case of Pakistan to get it off the grey list would be reviewed by international watchdog on 20th January. The government has to inform FATF about the enactment of this law, he added.

Senator Tahir Bizenjo stated that parliament was a supreme forum to discuss all aspects of the legislation to be introduced by the government. “The government should not try to find out shortcuts on the pretext of such hasty legislation.”

The meeting agreed to approve the bill following an undertaking given by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Mohammad Azam Khan Swati that this bill would be brought back to the house within 60 days with amendments proposed by the two lawmakers.

Also, the chair constituted a sub-committee headed by Senator Abbasi to look into the matter of violation of CDA by-laws in sectors E/11, E12 and Kashmir Highway of Islamabad.