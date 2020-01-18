Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued notice to National Refinery Limited (NRL) for major leakage in a six-inch diameter pipeline at its Korangi Industrial Area plant, causing massive flow of diesel in adjoining localities.

According to SEPA spokesperson nearly 50 to 60 thousand liters of diesel (prima facie) leaked from the pipeline contaminating ground water and environment in general in the affected area, mainly being Khayaban-e-Sehar, Defence Housing Authority, Phase Six. It was said to be on Thursday early morning (around 4.00 am) that NRL pipeline, leading from Keamari to its plant at Korangi Industrial Area, was reported to had burst leading to flow of the oil. As per the directives of Advisor to CM Sindh on Law,Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtuza Wahab a technical team of SEPA headed by Deputy Director South Abdullah Magsi reached at the place of incident and monitored the situation.

NRL officials were said to have been enquired as why pipeline, cited to be dilapidated, was not timely repaired.

SEPA spokesman claiming that flow of diesel has been controlled said NRL has been directed to take all precautionary measures and fully repair the pipeline to avoid any further dripping.

Intl. applied research conference at Greenwich University from Jan.20

KARACHI (APP): A three-day International Conference on Applied Research in Business, Management and Economics will be held from January 20 here at Greenwich University.

Research papers by academicians, scholars, businessmen and industrialists and people from Corporate sector would present papers on various topics, said a press release yesterday

Panel discussions would be held in various sessions. Prominent speaker from Malaysia Prof. Dr. Raja Rasiah and Professors from Bulgaria and United Arab Emirates would present their Research papers.

Vice Chancellor of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Layari, Dr. Akhtar Baloch, Dean Social Sciences, Hamdard University, Asad Larik and Dr. Imamuddin Khoso from Institute of Business Administration would be guests of honour. Diplomats, educationist, businessmen and students would attend the conference.