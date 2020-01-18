Share:

KARACHI - A proposal is under consideration of Sindh government to declare Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry (SCJIP), Hyderabad as ‘National Heritage’ established in 1865 during the British Era.

The Advisory Committee of Sindh Culture Department, which met here Friday with Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in the chair, discussed the proposal thoroughly however the proposal was referred to Technical Committee.

Chief Secretary directed the Technical Committee to submit the proposal in next meeting of Advisory Committee with details of geographic, historic and cultural background and importance of this Institute. “After the approval of proposal by the Advisory Committee, it would be submitted to the provincial cabinet,” he said.