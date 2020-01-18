Share:

The federal government said, on Saturday, it was considering a transfer request made by Sindh provincial government to transfer Sindh Inspector General Police Kaleem Imam from office due to 'unsatisfactory' performance.

The provincial government had written up a letter earlier this week, addressed to the establishement division, asking them to transfer Imam and replace him with another police officer. In the letter, the provincial authorities had also suggested names for the replacement.

Being in opposition in Sindh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) mentioned that it would challenge the request in court.

In response to the letter, on Saturday the establishment division said it IGP Imam would hold his office till they consider the request and reach a final decision.

Sources mention that the relevant authorities are against appointing the acting inspector-general but will consider replacing Imam on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.