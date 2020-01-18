Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain and veteran all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez has claimed that he isn’t surprised on his T20 recall saying representing the country is a big honour.

Talking to the reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, Hafeez said: "I am delighted on my selection in the T20 squad and I am not surprised. I will be doing my best to live up to the expectations and try to help the team register crucial victories against visiting Bangladesh team.

“Obviously there are more youngsters than seniors, so it will be great for us to share our experience with them and let them express themselves in a way that they can perform better, and do well for Pakistan for a longer period of time," he added.

The 38-year player has been recalled in the T20 team, which will play three T20 internationals against Bangladesh, commencing here from January 24. "I have been representing the country for as many as 17 ut of these 29 T20 games, Pakistan won 17 and lost 11 while one ended in a draw."

Before Hafeez was dropped, he was performing to quite a high standard in T20Is, helping Pakistan win back-to-back series in the UAE, scoring 111 runs at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 132.14 against Australia, and 132 runs at 132.00 and 145.05 against New Zealand. "The important thing is that my stats and career record is in front of everybody," Hafeez said.

"In the last two T20 series, I was the highest scorer, was man of the series against New Zealand, and won a man of the match award too. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, I wasn't selected after that. I have come back with a positive mind and I will try to repay the confidence the selectors have shown in me, and contribute in the team's success," he asserted.

To another query, Hafeez said playing for Pakistan was indeed a big honour and a privilege and he looks forward to the series with a big aim of performing to a higher level. He said he aimed to continue serving the game till the T20 World Cup in Australia whom he described a grand event and an ideal opportunity to hang his shoes. “I want to retire after T20 World Cup in Australia to end my career on a memorable note," he added.

Hafeez retired from Tests in December 2018 after playing 55 Tests but was more successful in limited over formats, scoring 6,614 runs and took 139 wickets in 218 one-day internationals. Hafeez, who has been barred from bowling due to suspected bowling action by the English Cricket Board, vowed to showcase his batting ability and prowess in the series against Bangladesh.

"I have served the country in all the three formats with pride in different roles, as a top order batsman and a utility spinner and now my focus is on batting to be in role model role for the young players of the team,” the former captain concluded.