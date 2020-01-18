Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd has appointed Usman Zahur as the managing director and chief executive officer. Prior to this assignment, Usman was the Area Marketing Director for South Asia Cluster comprising of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan & Maldives. Usman during his career with BAT has worked on various positions in marketing within Pakistan, BAT Headquarters in London and in geographies like Europe, Africa, Japan, and Bangladesh. Usman has replaced Syed Javed Iqbal, who served as the MD and CEO of PTC for three years and has now been elevated to the role of Area Director, Middle East & South Asia, British American Tobacco.