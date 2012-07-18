KARACHI - The 3 days annual regional heads conference of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), the prime institution of workers welfare, will be held on July 19-21 in Islamabad. Chairman EOBI Zafar Iqbal Gondal will inaugurate the conference, says a Press release.

The conference will review the performance of the Institution during 2011-12, allocation of targets for 2012-13 as well as facilitation of pensioners through Easypaisa, Bank accounts and ATM cards.

The senior management of EOBI, heads of all departments, adjudicating authorities and the regional heads of 39 regional offices will participate in the conference.

First day of the conference has been reserved for deliberation on Easypaisa & further facilitation to pensioners.