A hearing, headed by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra)’s acting chief Ghiasuddin, held to address two petitions filed by the Karachi Electric Supply Company (KESC), approved on Wednesday an increase of Rs 1.64 per unit price of electricity for consumers in Karachi.

During the hearing officials of KESC said that an additional fuel cost of Rs 1.44 billion was incurred for the production of 1.3 billion units of electricity during the month of April 2012 whereas a additional fuel expense was incurred during the month of May 2012 for the generation of 1.49 billion units of electricity.

Nepra approved the price hike under fuel adjustment charges. Consumers using 50 or less than 50 units of electricity per month would be exempted from the price hike.