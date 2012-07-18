MULTAN -City Police Officer (CPO) Amir Zulfiqar Khan disclosed on Tuesday that the district police had rounded up four terrorists involved in different terrorism activities besides smashing seven other gangs of dacoits, thieves and other outlaws.

The terrorists were identified as Tayyab Hussain, Shan Hussain, Muhammad Mahmood and Asif Hussain. One of the arrested terrorists namely Mahmood is stated to be a bomb-making expert.

Addressing a news conference here at his office, the CPO told the journalists that Seetal Mari and CIA police conducted a joint raid at a house in Piran Ghaib area on a tip-off that a proclaimed offender namely Tayyab Hussain, who was wanted in Piran Ghaib blast case, was present there. “The arrested terrorist told the interrogators that his other accomplices are going to gather at an orchard in Chah Punyan Wala to make new terrorism plans,” the CPO added.

He said that a police party encircled the orchard on which the accused opened fire and the exchange of fire continued until it dawned. The CPO said that finally the terrorists surrendered and police arrested Shan Hussain, Muhammad Mahmood and Asif Hussain from there. He said that police also recovered bomb manufacturing material, two Kalashnikovs, three pistols and big amount of bullets from their possession.

He told the journalists that the terrorists were planning to plant pressure cooker bombs on railway line but timely action by district police foiled their vicious attempt. He claimed that the same group took refuge at the mountains of Pir Chambal in Mandi Bahauddin and martyred a major and four jawans of Pakistan Army. He disclosed that at least six cases were so far traced against them.

He further revealed that seven other gangs including Hafiz Asif Mahmood Gang, Atif Sohail Gang, Rana Naved Gang, Abdul Khaliq alias Khalqa, Shahbaz alias Shabba, Fazal Hussain and Allah Bachaya Gangs were busted. “These gangs are involved in heinous crimes like kidnapping for ransom, robbery, car snatching and lifting, cattle lifting and motorbike snatching. He told the journalists that police recovered booty worth millions from their possession besides illicit arms.