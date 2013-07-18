GULLANE - No Scot has won the British Open at Muirfield since the legendary James Braid in 1906, athough Martin Laird believes that sorry state of affairs could come to an end this week. The 30-year-old US-based player is the highest ranking Scot in the world at 49 and, after winning three tournaments on the US PGA Tour, including the Texas Open this year, he thinks he can challenge for top honours on Sunday. Laird completed his preparations for Muirfield with a fine 68 finish in the Scottish Open at Castle Stuart on Sunday, which left him in a tie for fifth at 14 under.

It was, he said, one of the finest rounds he had played on "home" soil and set him up nicely for his fifth Open campaign, even though he has only played the famed East Lothian links course just once before. "I used to be a little impatient on the golf course and you cannot do that in majors," he said. "I think I have matured and I hope to take that into Muirfield and do well," he said Twelve months ago at Lytham, Laird found himself heading out on his own in the first group on the last day, admitting that "wasn't much fun". Playing in the final group this Sunday, though, would be a different proposition. "Last year I went to The Open and thought I could play well and knew well that if I did I could be in the mix but every year I feel like I'm getting better," he said. If Laird needs any inspiration, he need look no further than Paul Lawrie, the last Scot to win The Open in 1999. The Aberdeen player was also 30 years old when he won at Carnoustie, starting the day 10 strokes off the lead and overtaking the ill-fated Jan Van de Velde and Justin Leonard in a four-hole play-off.

Lawrie, now 44, has enjoyed a late revival in his fortunes in the last two years and currently stands just one spot below Laird in the world rankings at 50th. He knows what it takes to win on home soil. "Three of my biggest wins have come in Scotland, I love playing golf in front of the Scottish people," he said at Castle Stuart, where the Scottish Open was held.

"These are the biggest two weeks of my year. If your game is in a really good state, it (public support) can drive you on."

But it can also go the other way. If your game is a little iffy and everyone is expecting you to hit great shots it can bring you down." Other Scots in the field who are seen as having the potential to threaten the leaderboard are Marc Warren, who has shown some consistent form over the last few weeks, and Stephen Gallacher, who won a late call-up when American John Daly withdrew.

But the chances of last year's European Masters champion Richie Ramsay look to have been badly compromised by a niggling hip injury which left him in despair at the Scottish Open. The injury has been dogging him for the last few weeks and meant that he was had to restrict his practice rounds at Muirfield as he prepared to compete in what will be his fourth Open, having missed the cut in the three previous. "It was feeling a bit tight again, so I thought it better to come in, hold fire a little bit and go and get physio," he said. "It's not something that requires surgery. It's more a mental issue as you're scared going on to the left side."