QUETTA : Polling for two vacant Senate seats will be held in Balochistan Assembly on Thursday (today). According to provincial EC Sultan Bazyed, three candidates will contest elections for the two Senate seats for Balochistan. The polling will continue till 03:00 pm from 09:00 am, said the official while adding all the arrangements had been finalized. In all five candidates – Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir of PML-N, Abdul Rauf Lala of PkMAP, Engineer Fazal Kareem, Wali Muhammad and Imran Shah of JUI – submitted their nomination forms for the two seats. Wednesday was the last date for withdrawing any nomination. So, out of three candidates of JUI, two withdrew their nomination papers. Now three candidates are in the electoral test. It may be mentioned here that the two fell vacant following resignation of Haji Lashkari Raisani and election of head of JUI Balochistan chapter and chairman of Islamic Ideological Council Maualan Muhammad Khan Sherani as member NA.