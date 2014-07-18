LAHORE - The Lahore High Court has been moved against the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s long march scheduled on August 14 in Islamabad. Muhammad Iqtidar, a local resident, has filed a petition stating the country is passing through critical situation and could not afford such long march. The petitioner said that millions of rupees would be spent on the political move, bringing no benefit to the country. He pleaded the court to issue directions to stop the long march.